Northeastern visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 34-point game

Northeastern Huskies (10-16, 5-8 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (15-11, 8-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Tyler Thomas scored 34 points in Hofstra’s 79-77 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pride have gone 8-2 in home games. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 74.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Huskies are 5-8 in CAA play. Northeastern averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Hofstra is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Hofstra gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Chris Doherty is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13.4 points for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

