Northeastern visits Campbell after Dell’Orso’s 23-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (8-15, 3-7 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-12, 5-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 77-74 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Fighting Camels are 8-4 in home games. Campbell ranks third in the CAA in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Huskies are 3-7 against conference opponents. Northeastern is eighth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 2.3.

Campbell is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Dell’Orso is shooting 47.1% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Doherty is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

