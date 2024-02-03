Northeastern takes on Stony Brook following Woods’ 25-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 3-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 4-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 3-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 4-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Harold Woods scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 83-76 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seawolves are 8-3 on their home court. Stony Brook is eighth in the CAA scoring 71.6 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Huskies are 3-6 in conference games. Northeastern is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Chris Doherty is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies. Masai Troutman is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

