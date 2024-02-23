Northeastern hosts Nesbitt and Hampton

Hampton Pirates (7-21, 2-13 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (11-17, 6-9 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits…

Hampton Pirates (7-21, 2-13 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (11-17, 6-9 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits the Northeastern Huskies after Jordan Nesbitt scored 21 points in Hampton’s 72-68 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies are 6-5 on their home court. Northeastern has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pirates have gone 2-13 against CAA opponents. Hampton is fourth in the CAA with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 8.5.

Northeastern is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 73.7 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.6 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Mullen is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pirates. Nesbitt is averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.