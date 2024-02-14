Northeastern hosts Charleston (SC) following Policelli’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-7, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-15, 5-7 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-7, 9-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-15, 5-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits the Northeastern Huskies after Frankie Policelli scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 80-70 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Huskies are 5-4 in home games. Northeastern has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 9-3 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Northeastern scores 70.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 74.6 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Turner averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

CJ Fulton is averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

