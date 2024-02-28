North Texas travels to Tulane for conference matchup

North Texas Mean Green (14-12, 7-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-13, 4-10 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (14-12, 7-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-13, 4-10 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -2; over/under is 138

The Green Wave have gone 10-5 in home games. Tulane has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mean Green are 7-7 in conference play. North Texas has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). North Texas averages 67.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 80.0 Tulane allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

