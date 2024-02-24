North Texas hosts UTSA after Edwards’ 29-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 7-6 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-12 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (14-11, 7-6 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Jason Edwards scored 29 points in North Texas’ 71-62 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 in home games. North Texas ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.1.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 in AAC play. UTSA gives up 82.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

North Texas’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas gives up.

The Mean Green and Roadrunners face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Christian Tucker is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 76.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.