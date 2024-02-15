North Texas hosts Memphis following Jones’ 23-point showing

Memphis Tigers (18-6, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 6-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Memphis Tigers (18-6, 7-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-10, 6-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the North Texas Mean Green after David Jones scored 23 points in Memphis’ 90-78 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green have gone 9-2 at home. North Texas is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-4 in conference matchups. Memphis scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

North Texas is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 20.3 more points per game (80.8) than North Texas gives up to opponents (60.5).

The Mean Green and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Noland is averaging 9.8 points for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for North Texas.

Jones is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.9 points for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.