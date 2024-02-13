North Florida visits Queens following McKee’s 31-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-16, 4-7 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-16, 4-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the North Florida Ospreys after AJ McKee scored 31 points in Queens’ 79-76 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 9-2 in home games. Queens ranks second in the ASUN with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Deyton Albury averaging 9.2.

The Ospreys are 6-5 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

Queens is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKee is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Royals. Albury is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Jaylen Smith is averaging 6.2 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

