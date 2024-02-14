North Florida visits Queens after McKee’s 31-point game

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-16, 4-7 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (13-13, 6-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (10-16, 4-7 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -2; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the North Florida Ospreys after AJ McKee scored 31 points in Queens’ 79-76 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Royals are 9-2 on their home court. Queens gives up 82.4 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Ospreys are 6-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Dorian James averaging 5.2.

Queens averages 80.6 points, 5.0 more per game than the 75.6 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 78.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 82.4 Queens gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyton Albury is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 20.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Queens.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 19.2 points for the Ospreys. Nate Lliteras is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

