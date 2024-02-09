North Florida hosts Central Arkansas following Lanier’s 35-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (8-18, 4-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (8-18, 4-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Chaz Lanier scored 35 points in North Florida’s 79-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Ospreys have gone 10-3 in home games. North Florida has a 7-9 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 4-6 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 9.2 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 75.5 North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 19.2 points. Nate Lliteras is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Tucker Anderson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears. Daniel Sofield is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.