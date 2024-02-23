North Dakota visits North Dakota State following Omot’s 20-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-11, 9-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-14, 7-6 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-11, 9-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-14, 7-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces the North Dakota State Bison after B.J. Omot scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 78-65 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 9-3 on their home court. North Dakota State has a 7-14 record against teams over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 9-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit League with 11.4 assists per game led by Eli King averaging 2.3.

North Dakota State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Omot is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.