North Dakota State visits McBride and Oral Roberts

North Dakota State Bison (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13, 5-6 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday,…

North Dakota State Bison (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-13, 5-6 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Issac McBride scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 83-72 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Oral Roberts has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have gone 5-5 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Oral Roberts averages 75.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 75.1 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jailen Bedford is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.