North Dakota State visits Denver following Tainamo’s 27-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (13-13, 6-5 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (14-13, 5-7 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the North Dakota State Bison after Touko Tainamo scored 27 points in Denver’s 92-78 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers are 9-3 in home games. Denver is first in the Summit League with 13.7 assists per game led by Tommy Bruner averaging 4.6.

The Bison are 6-5 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Denver averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tainamo is averaging 17 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Boden Skunberg is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

