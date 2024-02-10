North Dakota State hosts Omaha after Morgan’s 31-point game

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Omaha Mavericks (12-13, 5-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Andrew Morgan scored 31 points in North Dakota State’s 82-78 overtime win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bison are 7-3 in home games. North Dakota State scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 5-5 in Summit League play. Omaha averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when winning the turnover battle.

North Dakota State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Omaha has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Tony Osburn is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.8 points. Frankie Fidler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

