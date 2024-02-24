North Dakota plays North Dakota State after Omot’s 20-point performance

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-11, 9-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-14, 7-6 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-11, 9-4 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-14, 7-6 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays the North Dakota State Bison after B.J. Omot scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 78-65 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison are 9-3 on their home court. North Dakota State has a 7-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 9-4 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

North Dakota State scores 76.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 72.0 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 75.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.7 North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 11.2 points for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Omot is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

