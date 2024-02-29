North Dakota hosts South Dakota State after Omot’s 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-12, 10-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-12, 9-5 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-12, 10-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (17-12, 9-5 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after B.J. Omot scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 73-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-4 in home games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 5.9.

The Jackrabbits are 10-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is 8-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

North Dakota is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Omot is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

