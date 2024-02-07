North Dakota hosts Omaha following Fidler’s 24-point game

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-10, 6-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Omaha Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-10, 6-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Frankie Fidler scored 24 points in Omaha’s 69-65 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 7-3 in home games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 6.6.

The Mavericks have gone 5-4 against Summit League opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.5.

North Dakota is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is averaging 17.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Sutton is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

