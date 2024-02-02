North Dakota faces North Dakota State following Omot’s 25-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-10, 5-3 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

North Dakota State Bison (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (13-10, 5-3 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the North Dakota State Bison after B.J. Omot scored 25 points in North Dakota’s 95-81 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-3 in home games. North Dakota has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 3-4 in Summit League play. North Dakota State is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota gives up.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omot is averaging 17.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Tyree Ihenacho is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.6 points for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

