North Carolina Central visits Harris and Howard

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-9, 5-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-14, 4-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-9, 5-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-14, 4-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Bryce Harris scored 23 points in Howard’s 75-71 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison have gone 5-3 in home games. Howard has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 5-2 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 5-5 record against opponents over .500.

Howard averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Towns is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Harris is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.

Ja’Darius Harris is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.