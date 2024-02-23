North Carolina Central hosts Hupstead and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 5-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-15, 3-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 5-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Troy Hupstead scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 75-67 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles are 8-2 in home games. North Carolina Central ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 3-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

Hupstead is averaging 13.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.