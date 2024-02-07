North Alabama visits North Florida after Lanier’s 33-point outing

North Alabama Lions (11-12, 5-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (11-12, 5-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the North Alabama Lions after Chaz Lanier scored 33 points in North Florida’s 95-91 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Ospreys are 10-2 on their home court. North Florida is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 5-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

North Florida is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is averaging 6.3 points for the Ospreys.

Jacari Lane is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

