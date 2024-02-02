North Alabama plays FGCU, seeks 4th straight victory

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-12, 4-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-12, 4-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against FGCU.

The Lions are 8-3 in home games. North Alabama is fifth in the ASUN with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Jacari Lane averaging 8.5.

The Eagles are 4-4 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

North Alabama is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 70.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.4 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

