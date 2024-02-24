Norris and Alston have 10 apiece as Loyola Chicago takes down George Mason 80-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris and Philip Alston both scored 10 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Mason 80-59 on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris and Philip Alston both scored 10 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Mason 80-59 on Saturday night.

Norris added eight assists and four steals for the Ramblers (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Alston finished 4 of 6 from the field. Dame Adelekun had nine points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. The Ramblers prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

The Patriots (18-9, 7-7) were led in scoring by Amari Kelly, who finished with 19 points. Darius Maddox added 17 points for George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

