Norfolk State visits Coppin State following Winston’s 28-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (17-9, 7-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-21, 1-8 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (17-9, 7-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-21, 1-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Justin Winston scored 28 points in Coppin State’s 75-67 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 2-5 in home games. Coppin State is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Coppin State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 72.6 Coppin State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

