Norfolk State takes on Coppin State following Thomas’ 28-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (17-9, 7-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-21, 1-8 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Norfolk State Spartans (17-9, 7-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-21, 1-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Coppin State Eagles after Jamarii Thomas scored 28 points in Norfolk State’s 80-74 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 at home. Coppin State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coppin State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Thomas is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

