Norfolk State takes home win streak into matchup with South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-15, 4-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-9, 5-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-15, 4-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-9, 5-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Spartans play South Carolina State.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 at home. Norfolk State has a 6-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in conference games. South Carolina State ranks seventh in college basketball with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.0.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Allen Betrand is shooting 41.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Michael Teal is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.