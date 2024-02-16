Norfolk State plays South Carolina State, aims for 11th straight home win

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-15, 4-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-9, 5-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-15, 4-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (15-9, 5-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Spartans face South Carolina State.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Jaylani Darden paces the Spartans with 5.0 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State leads the MEAC with 13.9 assists. Michael Teal leads the Bulldogs with 2.4.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 71.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.4 Norfolk State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals. Allen Betrand is shooting 41.4% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Mitchel Taylor is shooting 41.5% and averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

