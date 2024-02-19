Norfolk State hosts Cleveland and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (16-9, 6-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (16-9, 6-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 90-82 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 10-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Jaylani Darden paces the Spartans with 5.0 boards.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Norfolk State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). North Carolina Central has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Cleveland is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Ja’Darius Harris is shooting 46.3% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.