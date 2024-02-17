Norfolk State defeats South Carolina State 71-67 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 71-67 in overtime on Saturday…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas’ 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 71-67 in overtime on Saturday night.

Thomas shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Spartans (16-9, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaylani Darden scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Tyrel Bladen was 4 of 4 shooting to finish with nine points.

Omar Croskey finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-16, 4-4). Raquan Brown added 14 points and 13 rebounds for South Carolina State. In addition, Atiba Taylor had 11 points.

