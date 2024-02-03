No. 9 Marquette visits Georgetown after Kolek’s 32-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Tyler Kolek scored 32 points in Marquette’s 85-80 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 7-6 in home games. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East with 12.7 assists per game led by Jayden Epps averaging 4.5.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Georgetown is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps is shooting 39.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hoyas. Ismael Massoud is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Kolek is averaging 15 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

