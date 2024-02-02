No. 9 Marquette takes on Georgetown following Kolek’s 32-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Tyler Kolek scored 32 points in Marquette’s 85-80 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 7-6 in home games. Georgetown has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 14-5 against opponents over .500.

Georgetown is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

David Joplin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Oso Ighodaro is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.