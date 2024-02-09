No. 9 Duke hosts Boston College after Post’s 21-point game

Boston College Eagles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Quinten Post scored 21 points in Boston College’s 63-62 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Blue Devils are 11-2 on their home court. Duke is ninth in the ACC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Mitchell averaging 2.3.

The Eagles are 4-7 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Duke makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Boston College averages 8.0 more points per game (75.7) than Duke allows to opponents (67.7).

The Blue Devils and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCain averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Duke.

Post is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

