No. 9 Duke hosts Boston College after Post’s 21-point game

Boston College Eagles (13-9, 4-7 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Quinten Post scored 21 points in Boston College’s 63-62 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-2 in home games. Duke leads the ACC with 37.0 points in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.5.

The Eagles are 4-7 in conference matchups. Boston College has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Duke averages 80.7 points, 8.6 more per game than the 72.1 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 8.0 more points per game (75.7) than Duke gives up to opponents (67.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Filipowski is averaging 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Duke.

Post is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

