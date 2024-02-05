No. 8 Kansas takes on Kansas State following Dickinson’s 20-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-8, 4-5 Big 12) New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-8, 4-5 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 78-65 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats are 10-2 on their home court. Kansas State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 6-3 in conference play. Kansas has a 15-3 record against teams above .500.

Kansas State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Kansas State allows.

The Wildcats and Jayhawks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 15.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.7 points for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

