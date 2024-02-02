No. 8 Kansas hosts Shead and No. 4 Houston

Houston Cougars (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (19-2, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Houston visits the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks after Jamal Shead scored 25 points in Houston’s 76-72 overtime victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Jayhawks are 11-0 on their home court. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 8.7.

The Cougars are 6-2 in conference play. Houston averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Kansas makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Houston averages 6.4 more points per game (74.0) than Kansas allows (67.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LJ Cryer is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.1 points. Shead is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

