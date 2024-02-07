No. 8 Arizona visits Madsen and Utah

Arizona Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Gabe Madsen scored 21 points in Utah’s 73-68 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 13-0 in home games. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is fourth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 3.7.

Utah makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Arizona averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Utes.

Caleb Love is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.9 points and 3.3 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.