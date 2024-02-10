No. 8 Arizona visits Colorado following Larsson’s 27-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -1; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Pelle Larsson scored 27 points in Arizona’s 105-99 overtime victory over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes have gone 13-0 at home. Colorado is seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 9-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.1.

Colorado averages 80.7 points, 7.5 more per game than the 73.2 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 18.5 more points per game (89.7) than Colorado allows to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

