No. 7 Texas women pull away in 2nd half for 65-43 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shay Holle scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime when seventh-ranked Texas pulled away in a 65-43 win over TCU on Saturday.

Madison Booker added 13 points for the Longhorns (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), who led only 29-27 before an 18-1 run in the third quarter. That game-turning spurt started with Booker’s jumper that was the first of their 13 consecutive points, and the standout freshman also had a 3-pointer in that span.

TCU (15-8, 2-10), which has been playing with its top three players because of injuries, trailed only 23-20 after scoring the last nine points of the first half.

Aaliyah Roberson made a 3-pointer for the Horned Frogs nearly 2 1/2 minutes in for the game’s first points. That was the only go-ahead basket they had.

Roberson and Agnes Emma-Nnopu each had 11 points for the Frogs, who shot only 29% (14 of 48) from the field. Una Jovanovic had 10 points and Emma-Nnopu had nine rebounds.

The Longhorns missed their last six shots of the first half after Taylor Jones’ jumper with 4:41 left for a 23-11 lead. After missing 16 of their first 18 shots, the Frogs finished the half 5-of-8 including two 3-pointers by Emma-Nnopu.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: After missing nine of its first 11 shots in the game, and having that drought before halftime, Texas shot 60.7% (17 of 28) after halftime.

TCU: The Frogs are the only team in the nation with two 20-point scorers before both of them got hurt. They are still hopeful of getting Sedona Prince (broken finger) and Madison Conner (MCL) got hurt. Senior guard Jaden Owens won’t return because of a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Longhorns, the highest-ranked Big 12 team, will maintain that standing. They will be in the Top 10 for the second consecutive poll on Monday, and 10th time this season.

UP NEXT

Texas plays Wednesday night at Houston (12-11, 3-9), which has lost six of its last seven games.

TCU remains home to play No. 22 West Virginia on Tuesday night.

