No. 7 Texas pulls away from TCU for 65-43 win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shay Holle scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime when seventh-ranked Texas pulled away in a 65-43 win over TCU on Saturday.

Madison Booker added 13 points for the Longhorns (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), who led only 29-27 before an 18-1 run in the third quarter. That game-turning spurt started with Booker’s jumper that was the first of their 13 consecutive points, and the standout freshman also had a 3-pointer in that span.

TCU (15-8, 2-10), which has been playing with its top three players because of injuries, trailed only 23-20 after scoring the last nine points of the first half.

Aaliyah Roberson made a 3-pointer for the Horned Frogs nearly 2 1/2 minutes in for the game’s first points. That was the only go-ahead basket they had.

No. 8 KANSAS STATE 69, OKLAHOMA STATE 68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Brylee Glenn scored 23 points, Serena Sundell drove for the go-ahead layup with 26 seconds to go, and Kansas State held on as Oklahoma State airballed the final shot.

Sundell finished with 17 points and seven assists, while Gabby Gregory had 11 points and Zyanna Walker 10 for the Wildcats (21-3, 10-2 Big 12), who were coming off back-to-back road losses and picked up their 15th consecutive win at home.

Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-8) led by as many as seven in the second half before the Wildcats came charging back, trimming their deficit to 68-67 with less than a minute to go. Anna Gret Asi missed a jumper with a chance to extend the Cowgirls’ lead, and at the other end, Sundell drove baseline against Hannah Gusters and got the tough layup.

No. 18 BAYLOR 65, No. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 58

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy had double-doubles and Baylor ended West Virginia’s seven-game winning streak.

Both teams came in averaging 77 points or better but it was an offensive struggle all day and when the Mountaineers scored six quick points to pull within 63-58, Baylor helped out with three turnovers. But on West Virginia’s last gasp, the Bears stole the ball with just over 10 seconds to go.

West Virginia shot 32% (21 of 65), making just 5 of 23 from 3-point range (22%) but Baylor had 19 turnovers and despite an eight-rebound advantage, the Bears had three fewer offensive rebounds.

Littlepage-Buggs had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fontleroy had 12 and 10. Aijha Blackwell also had 12 points for the Bears (18-5, 7-5 Big 12 Conference), who were coming off a 12-point loss at BYU and had lost 5 of 8. Dre’un Edwards added 10 points.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 13 points for the Mountaineers (20-3, 9-3).

No. 19 GONZAGA 71, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 47

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 13 points with eight assists and Gonzaga used a strong start to race past Loyola Marymount to keep three streaks alive.

The Bulldogs have won 18 straight games, the third-longest streak in the country. They won their 32nd straight game at home, the No. 2 streak behind top-ranked South Carolina. And they have beat the Lions 33 straight.

Brynna Maxwell added 11 points and Calli Stokes had 10 with seven rebounds for the balanced Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference), who were without leading scorer Yvonne Ejim. Ejim, who averages 20.3 points a game, is with Team Canada in Hungary for an Olympics qualifying tournament.

Soufia Inoussa scored 10 points for the Lions (9-14, 4-7), who lost the first meeting this season 72-48.

No. 21 CREIGHTON 88, DEPAUL 59

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 29 points and No. 21 Creighton used a fast start to defeat DePaul for the Bluejays’ 10th-straight win.

Ronsiek made 5 of 6 shots and scored 12 in the first quarter when the Bluejays hit 13 of 19 shots and raced to a 30-13 advantage. DePaul opened the game with a 3-pointer, but Ronsiek scored seven and Creighton went on a 17-2 run.

Ronsiek had a layup and a three-point play as the Bluejays closed with an 11-0 run. Ronsiek now has 1,507 career points, 12th on the career scoring list. She also had six assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal.

Lauren Jensen added 19 points with eight rebounds for Creighton (20-3, 11-2 Big East Conference), which won the first matchup 75-68.

Anaya Peoples had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (12-14, 4-9).

No. 25 PRINCETON 67, PENN 54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 20 points, Chet Nweke added 17 and No. 25 Princeton held off a second-half charge to defeat Pennsylvania for its 13 consecutive victory.

The teams combined to make one of 11 shots in the first four minutes of the third quarter before a couple of 3-pointers by Ese Ogbevire and a layup by Mataya Gayle helped Penn get to within 46-42. The Quakers outscored the Tigers 16-9 over the first nine minutes of the quarter and 18-11 through the full 10 minutes.

Ogbevire’s layup to open the fourth quarter got the Quakers within two points. Nweke and Chen made a series of free throws and Chen followed with a jumper to put Princeton up 54-46 with 6:40 remaining. Another six-point run had the Tigers ahead 60-48 with 3 minutes left and they led by double digits the rest of the game.

The Tigers (18-3, 8-0 Ivy League) were outrebounded 33-19 but forced 27 turnovers to just seven of their own.

Jordan Obi had 17 points and nine rebounds for Penn (11-10, 3-5). Ogbevire’s 16 points included 3 of 4 3-pointers.

