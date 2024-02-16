No. 7 North Carolina hosts Cattoor and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels after Hunter Cattoor scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 83-75 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-1 at home. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 9.3.

The Hokies are 6-7 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 15.2 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.5.

North Carolina is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Pedulla is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Hokies. Cattoor is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

