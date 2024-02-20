No. 7 Marquette takes on DePaul, seeks 4th straight home win

DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-22, 0-14 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on DePaul.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-1 in home games. Marquette is 16-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Demons are 0-14 in conference matchups. DePaul allows 80.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

Marquette scores 77.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 80.5 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Chico Carter Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

