No. 7 Marquette hosts Xavier following Jones’ 34-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -10.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette takes on the Xavier Musketeers after Kam Jones scored 34 points in Marquette’s 105-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 12-1 in home games. Marquette has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier is eighth in the Big East giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Marquette averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Musketeers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Quincy Olivari is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 17.5 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.