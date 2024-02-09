No. 7 Marquette hosts St. John’s following Jones’ 31-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette hosts the St. John’s Red Storm after Kam Jones scored 31 points in Marquette’s 91-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Marquette is fourth in the Big East scoring 78.5 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Red Storm are 6-6 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Marquette averages 78.5 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.1 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 9.3 more points per game (77.0) than Marquette gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 assists. Joel Soriano is shooting 55.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

