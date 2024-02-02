No. 7 Duke visits No. 3 North Carolina after Davis’ 28-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30…

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after RJ Davis scored 28 points in North Carolina’s 74-73 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 in home games. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 3.7.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-2 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

North Carolina averages 82.6 points, 15.4 more per game than the 67.2 Duke gives up. Duke averages 11.8 more points per game (81.0) than North Carolina allows (69.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 21.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 17.5 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

