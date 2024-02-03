No. 7 Duke visits Davis and No. 3 North Carolina

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30…

Duke Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 North Carolina takes on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after RJ Davis scored 28 points in North Carolina’s 74-73 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 at home. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.6 boards. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 9.9 rebounds.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 in ACC play. Duke averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 13-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

North Carolina’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 21.5 points and 3.3 assists. Bacot is averaging 11.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Jared McCain is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points. Kyle Filipowski is shooting 49.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

