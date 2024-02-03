No. 5 Tennessee visits No. 10 Kentucky following Knecht’s 31-point performance

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee plays the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats after Dalton Knecht scored 31 points in Tennessee’s 63-59 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 at home. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 88.7 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are 5-2 in SEC play. Tennessee is 13-5 against opponents over .500.

Kentucky makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Tennessee has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats.

Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.