No. 5 Tennessee visits No. 10 Kentucky following Knecht’s 31-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 5-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee plays the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats after Dalton Knecht scored 31 points in Tennessee’s 63-59 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in home games. Kentucky averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Reed Sheppard with 4.2.

The Volunteers have gone 5-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Kentucky makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Tennessee averages 78.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 77.2 Kentucky allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is averaging 19.5 points for the Wildcats. Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.