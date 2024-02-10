No. 5 Houston visits Cincinnati following Shead’s 23-point showing

Houston Cougars (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Cougars (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jamal Shead scored 23 points in Houston’s 79-63 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bearcats have gone 12-2 in home games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 6.0.

The Cougars are 7-3 in Big 12 play. Houston ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 77.0 points, 22.6 more per game than the 54.4 Houston allows. Houston averages 7.1 more points per game (73.9) than Cincinnati gives up (66.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bearcats.

J’wan Roberts is averaging 8.6 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

