No. 5 Houston visits Cincinnati following Shead’s 23-point outing

Houston Cougars (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jamal Shead scored 23 points in Houston’s 79-63 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bearcats are 12-2 in home games. Cincinnati scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Cougars are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 17-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Cincinnati averages 77.0 points, 22.6 more per game than the 54.4 Houston gives up. Houston averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.5 points. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LJ Cryer is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

